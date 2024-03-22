Watch Now
Tampa Police rescue elderly man from smoke-filled home

Tampa Police said they received a call about smoke coming from a home and a man trapped inside. Officers used a ram to break through the burglar locks on the door and get inside to save the man.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 13:13:08-04
  • Tampa Police said they received a call about smoke coming from a home and a man trapped inside.
  • Officers used a ram to break through the burglar locks on the door and get inside to save the man.
  • Tampa Fire Rescue then arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, which originated on the stove. The man was treated at the hospital and later released.

