Tampa Police launches 'Town Hall Tuesday' to discuss community's concerns

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) launched an initiative called "Town Hall Tuesday" to try and make Tampa one of the safest cities in the country.

The town hall meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. at the New Testament Worship Center on East 32nd Avenue in Tampa.

Dozens attended the meeting and voiced their concerns.

Derek Graham lost a nephew to gun violence in 2016. He was fatally shot inside a club in Tampa. One other person was killed and others were injured.

He wants to see more security, like metal detectors and security cameras in clubs.

"I lost my nephew in 2016 in a club shooting where two people died that night, eight people were shot and he lost his life at 21," said Graham.

TPD has just under 1,000 officers. Police said crime has decreased overall citywide, but non-fatal shootings have slightly increased.

Officers said car burglaries continue to be a major concern, pointing out that guns are sometimes stolen from vehicles. Officers urged people to lock their car doors.

"It's a cooperative partnership through events just like this. We listen to see what's going on, how we can improve and as the year progresses, what's working and what's not working. It's us being innovative and realizing we can't continue to just do the same thing. We have to take these opportunities," said Major Eric DeFelice with TPD.

One of the latest shootings happened on the 4th of July on the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Two groups argued over jet skis and a 7-year-old boy was fatally shot. Police are still looking for the parties involved.

"Those involved in the immediate area absolutely knew what was going on. I'm sure they knew what was going on," said DeFelice. "Everyone needs to know that the Tampa Police Department, along with everybody who is assisting us, and other agencies, we're working tirelessly to bring those involved to justice."

Anyone with any information regarding that shooting should contact Tampa Police.

Officers said their main priority is reducing crime with the community's help.

Another town hall meeting will be held on July 25. A location will be announced at a later date.