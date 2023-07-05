Minor shot and killed on Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. — A seven-year-old is dead after being shot in the head in the 8500 block of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested."

Another person, an adult male, suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire resulting in the two victims being shot.

Officers are currently on scene and gathering evidence.