Tampa Police find body amid search for missing shrimp boat captain

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Sunday night during the search for a missing shrimp boat captain, Tampa Police said Monday morning.

Over the weekend, officers were called to the 2600 block of Causeway Boulevard after they got several calls of a boat underwater.

Officers got to the scene early Saturday morning and found the 63-foot boat "Miss Jordi" underwater. The captain, Curtis Lee Cowling, was declared missing and endangered. He was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police said on Monday morning that a body was found in the submerged boat just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police didn't release the identity of the person found, pending next of kin notification.

Clean-up efforts are still underway Monday after the boat leaked thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into the water. Police said the spill was successfully contained to the McKay Bay area on Monday.

The fuel spill prevented dive teams from entering the water over the weekend, police said. It was being treated as a HAZMAT scene at the time. Police said specific details on the HAZMAT issue will be released by the Coast Guard.

"The maximum capacity of the vessel is 10,000 gallons. However, based on accounts from the owner, we believe only 2,000 gallons were on board. As far as how much has already leaked out of the vessel, at this time, we're not certain," Ensign Trent Tatro, U.S. Coast Guard, said over the weekend.

Officials believe Cowling lives on the boat full-time.

"Typically, when tides rise and the currents and the wind picks up, the vessels start to move around quite a bit. They can bang into nearby objects. If the vessel is not structurally sound, it can cause it to submerge," Tatro added.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Tampa Bay area experienced rain all day Saturday, with some severe storms overnight into Sunday morning. Our area saw anywhere from one to seven inches of rain, with winds that gusted up to 40 miles an hour at times.