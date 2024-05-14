Tampa Police Chief addresses concerns after deadly shooting in SoHo

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw met with homeowners and business owners on Monday after a deadly shooting over the weekend in SoHo.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday at a shopping plaza on South Howard Avenue in Tampa.

Two men were killed and a third person is recovering from his injuries.

Detectives said the victims were targeted and the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two rival groups.

Police are working to determine who fired the shots.

"We’ve already added additional officers, well beyond this, and added technology and cameras out here so I’m just going to add more on top of it," said Bercaw.

Anneliese Meier has concerns following the shooting over the weekend.

"Go get a piece of pizza for $5, see your friends, of course, they're going to come here and hang out then they get mad at each other. Well there's other ways to diffuse your anger and that's what's not being taught," said Meier.

Other homeowners had concerns over gun violence, loud music, and loitering in the parking lots after the bars closed. Some people suggested the bars close earlier instead of 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.

We took those concerns to the general manager of the SoHo Business Alliance. The organization represents about 35 businesses.

"These establishments have ordinances which govern their opening and closing hours. They also said they want to regulate the type of music, you're not going to be able to do that. You're not going to be able to tell a property owner that you're going to close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. or 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. when their ordinances say you can stay open until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. That's why I said being more vigilant is the answer," said Stephen Michelini.

Chief Bercaw said he is willing to meet with business owners, homeowners, and community members in the future.

"Reaching out to the community is very important to us and that's what prevents crime having that engagement, sharing phone numbers and having those conversations," said Chief Bercaw.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is encouraged to call the Tampa Police Department at 812-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or by texting SAFETAMPA to Tip411 (847411).