Tampa Police arrest two men involved in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a press conference on Monday TPD arrested two men they believe are linked to a deadly shooting outside a Tampa nightclub on October 9.

On October 9, TPD stated that just before 3 a.m., they responded to a report of shots fired by the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North Franklin Street.

One person died, and six more were injured after the shooting, TPD said.

Chief O'Connor said with the help of the U.S. Marshal Office Fugitive Task Force on Monday, October 24, Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were found hiding at a hotel in Brownsville, Texas. Police said they were found with their girlfriends and $20,000 in cash at the time of the arrest.

"I cannot stress enough how members of the Tampa Police Department have worked tirelessly around the clock to find those responsible and bring justice to these victims," said Chief Mary O'Connor.

According to TPD, through the investigation detectives identified Clavel and Bravo as members of the Latin Kings gang.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work with authorities in Brownsville, Texas to have the suspects extradited back to Tampa.