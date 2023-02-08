Tampa Police arrest suspect in investigation of mother found dead near SUV

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested the suspect they believe is responsible for killing a mother in New Tampa in January.

On Jan. 30, police said the mother was found dead next to a vehicle with a sleeping toddler inside.

TPD said officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Dr. inside of the Easton Park subdivision around 10 p.m. There they found the victim dead from "upper body trauma" next to a Ford EcoSport SUV.

Inside the SUV, police said they found a sleeping toddler, under the age of two, in a car seat. He was not injured, police said, and is now in the care of a relative.

RELATED:



Through their investigation, detectives identified Billy Adams, 25, as the suspect in the murder. According to Tampa Police, Adams knew the victim and was recently acquitted of double murder in Hillsborough County.

"What this defendant did is unimaginable. Our thoughts and support are with the family members of these crime victims. Since the night of the murders, we have worked closely with TPD to arrest this killer. While we respect the verdict of the jury in the prior case, we disagreed with it, and that is why we prosecuted him. We will continue to work with TPD to prosecute him for these latest crimes," said State Attorney Susan S. Lopez.

Adams faces charges of first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother.