Tampa police says they need tips, video after mother found dead outside of her car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Shahlevi Sims says her daughter, who was a quiet, loving, bright spirit, was taken away at just 22 years old.

"It's the most unbearable thing you can imagine can happen, happened," she said.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Alana Sims was found lying dead, near her car, in a New Tampa neighborhood late Monday night.

Her mother says she was expecting.

"She was already pregnant, so my unborn grandchild, I miss her too; even if she wasn't here, I'm still going to miss her," she said.

In the midst of their grief, Alana's family says they're also giving thanks—as police say her toddler son was also found unharmed and sleeping inside that car.

"He's among loved ones running around and he's running around and he's happy," said Sims.

The family says they're working to raise money to bury Alana, but they're doing so with many unanswered questions about her death.

At this point, all Tampa Police have confirmed is that she was found with "upper body trauma."

"We just want all this to come to a conclusion so we can close that chapter and begin a new chapter," said Sims.

At this point, Tampa Police are asking for tips and surveillance videos that can help them figure out what happened to Alana.

They say you can call TPD's non-emergency line at 813-231-6130. You can also send an anonymous tip through TPD's Tip411 program.