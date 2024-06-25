Tampa Police arrest suspect connected to body found in 'advanced stage of decomposition'

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man who was found in an "advanced stage of decomposition" in Tampa on June 21.

At approximately 11:54 a.m., officers responded to the 17000 block of Dona Michelle Drive following a report of a dead person.

When they arrived, officers found a body and later located a Florida driver's license, which was used to identify the victim.

During their investigation, detectives determined that before the incident, the victim lived in his car, later identified as a red 2006 Dodge Charger.

Detectives then discovered that the vehicle was driven by someone other than the victim.

The next day, officers located the victim's vehicle parked at a residence located in the 17000 block of Madison Creek Drive and took the suspect, 29-year-old Andre Aris, into custody.

Leading up to the incident, Aris confirmed to detectives that he had met the victim one month before and claimed the victim recently gave him the Charger to sell.

In a later interview, Aris told detectives that the person he received the vehicle from did not look like the victim. However, based on the evidence collected, Aris had several of the victim's photo identification cards.

Officials said that detectives executed a search warrant at a storage facility and nearby hotel near the location where the victim was found. In both locations, authorities collected evidence that connected Aris to the murder of the victim.

Aris was then charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

He remains at Orient Road Jail.