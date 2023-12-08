Tampa Police arrest alleged porch pirate they believe hit more than 20 homes

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said Friday that it had arrested the man they believe was a porch pirate who hit more than 20 homes in the city.

According to Tampa Police, Hyson I. Williams, 42, faces five counts of felonious petty theft and one count of felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

TPD said Williams stole packages from more than 20 residences in the South Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Detectives said Ring camera footage helped identify Williams as the suspect in multiple cases between October 15 and December 4.

"There is no easier target for criminals than packages left in plain view," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Don't let criminals enjoy the holidays at your cost. Invest in tools and put into practice techniques that conceal and protect your valuables."

Tampa Police said it's especially important at this time of year to be vigilant in fighting porch pirates. TPD offered these tips to help secure your packages.

