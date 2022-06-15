Tampa PD investigating shooting after 16-year-old shot in the leg

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

Tampa PD said, minutes before 9:30 a.m., a 16-year-old was shot in the leg on East Seward Street and 11th Street.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further details have not been released, but Tampa PD said the investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday's shooting comes days after another 16-year-old was shot in Tampa. In Friday's shooting, per Tampa PD, the 16-year-old was reportedly shot in the arm.

Recently, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor implored for an end to gun violence.

"We, as a community, have to keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them to begin with," O'Connor said. "Anyone illegally possessing a gun in the city of Tampa this summer will be arrested."

