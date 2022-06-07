2 dead in Monday shootings as Tampa Police Chief implores for an end to gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said two people died in separate shootings Monday as she implored the community to put an end to gun violence during a Tuesday press conference.

The shootings happened hours apart with the first taking place at a gas station near E. Columbus Drive and Republica de Cuba. O'Connor said the shooting stemmed from a weeks-long argument.

A 24-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were involved in the shooting. O'Connor said the 15-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition, but the 24-year-old man was dead.

“Violence did not solve this problem,” O'Connor said.

The second shooting was near N. 35th Street and E. Chelsea Street where a 21-year-old man was killed. The chief said detectives have "promising" leads on everyone involved.

O'Connor said more details on both shootings will be released as they become available and both were shootings were not random.

She was joined Tuesday by community members including elected officials, police agencies, first-responders, community activists, and families of gun violence victims. All hoping to convince the community to stop the plague of shootings.

"This cannot continue," O'Connor said. “It takes all of us to make our community safer.”

O'Connor shared statistics of gun-related crimes taking place in Tampa and said six arrests have been made for felons in possession of illegal firearms in the first six days of this month. Additionally, a total of 78 guns were reported as stolen from unlocked vehicles this year alone.

"We, as a community, have to keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them to begin with," O'Connor said. "Anybody illegal possessing a gun in the city of Tampa will be arrested."

Florida State House Representative Dianne Hart (D-61) joined O'Connor and said she accompanied officers at the scene of both shootings. She said this kind of violence needs to end and implored the community to step forward.

"We need you, if you see something, say something,” Hart said. "Please community, you have to do your part."

TPD asks anyone with information on the Monday shootings or information on illegal firearms to contact Tampa Police.