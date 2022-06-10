Watch
Police investigating after 16-year-old shot, injured in Tampa

Witnesses said someone shot out of a newer model white Chevy Equinox
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 16:00:23-04

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot and injured Friday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said they received reports of shots being fired in the 3200 block of N. Diana Street shortly before 2 p.m.

When they arrived, police learned a 16-year-old had been taken to a nearby hospital after being shot, reportedly, in the arm.

Witnesses told Tampa PD they saw someone shoot a gun out of a newer model white Chevy Equinox, possibly with tinted windows. After the shooting, the Equinox was seen immediately leaving the scene.

Tampa-PD-search-for-white-chevy-in-shooting-TAMPA-PD.jpg

At this time, Tampa Police haven't given a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tampa Police at 813.231.6130, or by using TIP411, the TampaPD app, or contacting Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.

