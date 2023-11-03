Tampa officials increase law enforcement presence in Ybor City through weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa officials are increasing law enforcement presence in the Ybor City area after the Oct. 29 shooting that left two dead and 16 more injured.

The Tampa Police Department announced that officers will be patrolling in cars as well as on foot, bike, and horseback to ensure safety starting Friday night. The measures will continue all throughout the weekend.

Officers will be joined by officials from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected by the senseless act of violence that occurred Sunday morning," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "We are doing everything in our power to bring everyone who was involved to justice, and we are asking for the community's assistance. If anyone has any information that could help us in our investigation, please do not hesitate to share that information with investigators so we can provide justice for the victims."

Chief Bercaw will begin his shift on Saturday at 8 p.m. and meet with community members and business partners at the Hotel Haya before joining officers on patrol.

On Friday, 22-year-old suspect Tyrell Phillips entered a plea of not guilty and waived his right to attend an arraignment.

The shooting occurred in an area with several bars and clubs, and there were large numbers of late-night partiers in the area at the time partaking in Halloween festivities.

Tampa Police, in conjunction with the FBI, launched a website for those with information to submit tips. The site allows people to submit text, photos, and videos, which will then be sent directly to detectives.

"We understand that the feeling of being safe is a priority for our community," said Chief Bercaw. "That is why we are committed to increasing the visibility of law enforcement in Ybor during the peak hours of activity. We believe this will help people feel more secure and allow them to enjoy their time here without fear or worry."