Tampa Museum of Art receives $25 million donation for renovation, expansion efforts

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Museum of Art (TMA) has undergone major renovations during their 'Centennial Renovation' project efforts.

The project, which started in 2020, is focused on adding a four-story structure along the Hillsbourough river and to enhance visitor experience.

Now, their lofty goals are expected to grow as the museum received a $25 million donation Monday.

In a release, TMA said Dick and Cornie Corbett contributed the donation which is expected to almost double the square footage for the original renovation concept.

TMA Executive Director Michael Tomor said the donation contributes to a 10,000 sq. ft. education center and expands exhibition and collection spaces.

“This gift from Dick Corbett makes history in Florida’s art community because it constitutes the single largest private donation ever made to a public art museum and art education center in this state,” he said. "This generous donation is unique because it is a stand-alone cash contribution to our capital campaign."

The renovation and expansion of TMA is expected to be finished in 2024.

“The Tampa Museum of Art strengthens arts and culture in our vibrant city, and opens the eyes of schoolchildren to the power of beauty and imagination," Corbett said. "I am proud to make this historic gift to TMA in celebration of their centennial anniversary."

For more information on the Cetennial Renovation and Expansion project, click here.

