Street murals to be painted by local and traveling artists

TAMPA, Fla. — Often times they make us pause, reflect and start conversations. Those conversations are exactly what artists hope to spark with their work.

“Worldwide Walls is a series of festivals that happens in nearly 20 other cities all over the world," the director of Tampa Walls, Tony Krol, said.

Both local and traveling artists can shake up their paint during Tampa Walls, a week-long mural festival, beginning Friday.

“It's really about creating the conversation around these different artists and pieces," Krol added.

Krol said he hopes the mural festival will give artists like David Fratu, a chance to tap into their creative expression.

“I am painting a geometric abstract mural," Fratu explained.

He said he’s been a full-time artist for 10 years.

“Art means to me that I have the freedom to express myself and share that with the community and the work that I do gives people a moment of reflection to reflect upon themselves," Fratu said.

Krol told ABC Action News that he believes community thrives on diversity and that’s what he’s hoping the mural festival will bring to the streets of Tampa.

“We want to showcase, you know, women artists, male artists, Black artists, Latino artists, you know, Indigenous artists. Like, there's all types of ways that we can, you know, incorporate the person's personal expression into our communities," Krol said.

Krol added that he’s working with private businesses and the city in hopes to paint up 10 murals throughout Seminole Heights, Tampa Heights and the Westshore District.

“We really are trying to inspire younger artists and up-and-coming artists to know that they can do this sort of work in our communities as well," Krol said.