Tampa mover helps families impacted by hurricanes despite damage at home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — As Hurricanes Helene and Milton ripped through our communities, they left life-altering damage behind for many, including Mario Martinez.​

"I lost everything, you know, kind of turned my life upside down a little bit, but I still have my television, so that's a bright spot. I'm grateful. I'm grateful just to have what I do have," he said.

But since Milton made landfall, Martinez has spent his days hopping into his truck and heading off to help others in the same position.​

​"It's been a challenge, but I've gotten through it. It's been tough, but life is tough, you know. So I'm trying to remain positive, focusing, you know, on little things that I can control. You know, obviously, with the hurricane, hasn't been easy, but life isn't easy," he added.

​Martinez works for College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling & Junk Moving.

​

​Most of his hauls lately have been debris removal and storing salvageable furniture.​

​

"Seeing everybody going through the same thing, you feel that sense of almost like you're in it together. You know, it's a team thing. So it really, really motivates me to want to get out there and help."​

​Greg Mullis, the College H.U.N.K.S. Manager of Corporate Operations, says it's not just Martinez helping despite personal trials.

"So many of our team members that were also affected, but even ones that weren't affected, it's been really special to see that care for what people are going through, and it really, truly does, as I mentioned earlier, you know, our mission is to move the world," Mullis said. "It's taken that to a whole new level. When you're literally helping people move stuff out of a flooded house, or, you know, just so many tough situations that people are going through."

The job is one of the first steps towards bouncing back for so many.

​

​"Resilience is the word when I think about Mario and just selfless. You know, he could be doing a lot of other things right now, looking for a new place, trying to replace his items," Mullis added.

​So what about Martinez's future?​

​

Martinez lives in an apartment where he doesn't have much say in rebuilding.​ That adds an extra element of uncertainty for him.​

​It may come as no surprise his answer to that question is upbeat and positive.​

​"I've been living on my cousin's couch for the last week or so. We're going to find a house together, because he's also been impacted. So it's better for both of us, you know, ultimately, we'll have a better space. My animals are okay, my dog, my cat, you know. So I'm happy about it."​