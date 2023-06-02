Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor removes interim label from Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw
WFTS
Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw speaks at a press conference where Mayor Jane Castor named him the city's permanent police chief.
Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 08:25:32-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced Friday that she has chosen interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw to be the city's permanent chief.

“It's a career I've been doing for the last 27 years,” Chief Bercaw said during a Friday morning press conference. "The only thing that will change

Bercaw said his goal was "to enhance community policing" and that the "community wants to feel safe.

VIDEO: Tampa Mayor names new Police Chief

"It's feeling safe," Bercaw said. "It's not just low crime stats. It's how you feel in the community."

Bercaw's words echoed those spoken shortly before by Mayor Castor.

"We cannot be successful if our city is not safe and not perceived as safe by our community," Castor said earlier in the press conference.

The city had been looking for a permanent chief since the previous chief, Mary O'Connor, resigned in December of 2022. O'Connor's resignation came just days after it was revealed the chief was stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy on Nov. 12.

O'Connor said she used "poor judgment" when she was stopped for operating a golf cart without a license plate in Oldsmar. During the encounter, O'Connor asked the deputy if his camera was rolling before telling him she was the Tampa Police chief and showing the deputy her badge.

"I'm hoping you'll just let us go," O'Connor told the Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy.

O'Connor also gave her business card to the deputy, saying, "If you ever need anything, call me."

Tampa Police chief resigns after flashing badge during traffic stop in Oldsmar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.