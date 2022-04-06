Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announces plans to increase transparency and accountability

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced plans to increase transparency and accountability at City Hall during a press conference on Wednesday.

A press release said the new plans would also improve lobbyist registrations and disclosures, conflict of interest reporting and modernize the city's system for sharing public records.

Castor said the changes come after Councilman Orlando Gudes stepped down as chairman amid sexual harassment allegations and John Dingfelder resigned after he was sued for failing to comply with records requests.

“Those are isolated cases that do not reflect on the majority of Tampa’s City Council,” Mayor Castor said. “Tampa’s Code of Ethics is stronger than the state of Florida’s, but these recent controversies suggest the City of Tampa can do more to improve our transparency and accountability. We must never stop working to sustain and improve public trust in city government, and the public should never have even a shadow of a doubt that their public officials are working for the public good, and not their own personal benefit.”

Castor said the city is also modernizing public records requests with a new online portal GovQA. Additionally, the city purchased software to capture and retain records on employees' phone more easily, the release said.

Castor is also asking the city Ethics Commission to review current ethics standards and requirements for lobbyist disclosures and registrations, in addition to ethics enforcement processes and conflict of interest disclosure requirements of all elected city officials.

