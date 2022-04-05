Tampa City Council expected to appoint new member Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla — A new Tampa City Council member will be appointed Tuesday and fill former councilman John Dingfelder’s spot in district 3.

The spot became vacant after Dingfelder resigned in March amid a lawsuit and an ethics investigation. His resignation was part of a settlement agreement.

Twnety five people applied for the position, but two were disqualified because they don’t live in Tampa.

Councilman Luis Viera describes holding a public office as a patriotic endeavor.

“You’re going to take time away from your private sector life because you want to give back to the community and I think all of these people who have applied, they are demonstrating, by the virtue of applying, that sentiment,” he said.

WFTS

The applicants will give a two-minute-long presentation Tuesday to current Tampa City Council members and answer any questions asked of them before the council takes a vote on who they think should fill the vacant seat.

RELATED:



“What I’m looking at among many other things is temperament, professionalism, demonstrated values, demonstrated ability, demonstrated involvement in the community,” Viera said. “I think all of those things are important. I believe building bridges is very important, having an ability to deescalate things is very important and at the same time being forceful for your own values.”

Viera said his colleagues may have different deciding factors and traits, but in the end, the person who gets four votes or more will move forward. If nobody gets four or more votes, the Tampa City Council will vote again, this time with the candidates who received the most amount of votes. Once someone is selected, that person will be appointed.

“Whenever you’re an elected office you’re called to make a lot of difficult decisions, I know a lot of the people applied, there’s a lot of wonderful people that applied,” Viera said. “There’s a number of people who would be outstanding elected officials and were charged with responsibility of just looking at one.”

It’s important to note right now all members of the Tampa City Council are men and several of the applicants are women.

Viera believes there is about a year left in the current term for district 3 which means whoever is appointed will have to run for re-election to remain in that seat.

The special meeting begins at 9 a.m.