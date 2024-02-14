Tampa man claims $1 million lottery prize from scratch-off ticket

A Hillsborough County man claimed a $1 million lottery prize after playing a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday that Abdallah Adlouni of Tampa won the prize while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. That particular ticket sells for $50 and has a $25 million top prize.

Adlouni chose to get a one-time lump sum payout of $820,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at Publix on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. That Publix location will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.