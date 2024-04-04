Tampa Korean restaurant Gangchu listed for $1.9 million

TAMPA, Fla. — Gangchu Chicken and Beer, a popular Korean restaurant located in Seminole Heights, is on the market.

The restaurant located on North Nebraska Avenue is listed for $1.9 million and plans to remain open during the sale. It includes a full-service kitchen, bar, and patio, all of which were reconstructed in 2021, its opening year.

According to its website, Gangchu is a "casual dining concept" that focuses on "chimaek," which is "literally the pairing of Korean fried chicken and beer."

In addition to fried chicken and beer, Gangchu has Asian tacos, a selection of soju and more. Guests can also book reservations for its private karaoke room.