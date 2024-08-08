Tampa International Airport announces new details for $1.5B Airside D

TAMPA, Fla — After the project was officially approved in 2023, Tampa International Airport announced that its new terminal received an updated concept on Thursday.

The latest rendering of Airside D, the airport's first new airside terminal in almost 20 years, was developed this summer. It will now feature two levels, a mezzanine for two airline lounges and a new shuttle system and guideway.

Tampa International Airport Airside D concept art

Other additions include an international passenger arrival processing area and multiple shopping and dining locations. Officials at TPA said the project is estimated to cost around $1.5 billion and will be approximately 600,015 square feet.

“The design phase is an iterative process fueled by thorough research and analysis, and careful assessment of facility and operational needs in close collaboration with airline, Federal, and other partners,” said Smitha Radhakrishnan, TPA Executive Vice President of Planning & Development and Maintenance. “We want this facility to be the premium traveler experience that TPA guests expect while prioritizing fiscal responsibility every step of the way.”

TPA added that the final designs for Airside D will be completed in 2025 and will open to the public in 2028.