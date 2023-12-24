Tampa International Airport sees busy travel weekend ahead of Christmas Day

TAMPA, Fla. — Saturday is one of the busiest travel days of the year as families head home for Christmas.

"I'm really excited because it's Christmas. It's a new experience every single time, so yeah, I'm really excited," said 13-year-old Victor Hernandez.

Hernandez and his father are traveling to Puerto Rico for Christmas, and they say it can be difficult traveling during the holidays.

"Just be prepared for anything, for any case, for any problems. Just be prepared," said Hernandez.

Adam Bouchard with the Tampa International Airport said the number of travelers coming through the airport will be similar to what we saw for Thanksgiving weekend.

"On our peak days, we expect to see close to 90,000 passengers. On an average day here, it's about 60,000 people through the airport, so we are expecting to be very busy," said Bouchard.

Guest experience employee Tihani Anderson said she's noticed this year is even busier than previous years.

"More families are definitely traveling, especially since the pandemic. Last year, not so much, but more so, it seems this year, (there are) a lot more families and younger kids. People are enjoying life and taking their kids out of school and for a longer weekend just to spend with families," said Anderson.

The next couple of weekends are also predicted to be busy at TPA.

Airport leaders recommend people arrive at least two hours early for their flights and book their parking spots in advance on the Tampa International Airport website.

"We've got over 20,000 parking spaces here, and we filled up pretty much every one of them during Thanksgiving. Can't put a single finger on what's causing that," said Bouchard.

Bouchard said this weekend and the days before New Year's Day will be the busiest.

"The airlines and FAA and other federal partners have done a great job and staffed up with qualified folks whether it's in the cockpit or on the aircraft or in the air traffic control facilities," said Bouchard.

Hernandez said although traveling might be overwhelming, people should try to be kind.

"It's that time of the year. It's Christmas, so be patient, and everybody enjoy the family and have fun," said Hernandez.

"Pack on your patience for yourself and your fellow travelers. Everyone is trying to get to where they need to get to safely," said Anderson.

Before you head to the airport, officials say you should double check your flight status and make sure nothing has been delayed or canceled.

