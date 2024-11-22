Tampa International Airport braces for busy holiday travel season

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is expected to break records over the next few days.

“Over the next two weeks, we’re expecting approximately 80,000 passengers to float in and out of the airport with our busiest day being the Sunday before Thanksgiving coming up,” said Ben Robins, Vice President of Operations.

That means longer wait times for TSA. Nationally, peak projected wait times to get through TSA are 10 minutes for pre-check and 30 minutes for standard security.

It’ll take even longer if you bring things you shouldn’t, like weapons. TPA has recently seen an increase in travelers trying to bring their guns.

“For firearms, significant fines and loss of pre-check and that can go up to $13,000,” said Kirk Skinner, TSA Federal Security Director for Tampa Bay.

“Case in point, Veterans Day recently we set a new record of 11 firearms over three days,” he added.

With so many travelers, expect parking garages to fill up quickly at TPA.

Make sure to book your parking online ahead of time.

Construction at the airport is another thing that could hold you up.

“You’ll see some work at the airside shuttles, trains that take you to and from the airsides. Some of the airsides will have one shuttle, so plan early for that,” said Robins.

There are currently construction projects at Airsides A and E, where security checkpoints are being worked on.

You could potentially see more of that impact at Airside E.

“Those passengers who are flying through Delta, Frontier, Air Canada, please provide an extra 20-30 minute buffer as we work through those security checkpoints,” said Robins.

Overall, officials encourage people to plan to get to the airport earlier than usual.

