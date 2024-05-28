Watch Now
Tampa house fire spread into alley, backyard sheds

A fire that broke out at a Tampa house spread into an alley and two backyard sheds, according to officials.
Posted at 6:33 AM, May 28, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire that broke out at a Tampa house spread into an alley and two backyard sheds Monday night, according to officials.

Tampa Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to the scene in the 700 block of East James Street around 11:50 p.m.

There, they found a two-story garage structure with heavy fire conditions and downed power lines. The sheds that were impacted by the fire were from two adjacent homes.

Firefighters were able to contain all three structure fires within 25 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


