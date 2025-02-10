Tampa has tough competition for future Super Bowls

TAMPA — Crews are getting Raymond James Stadium ready for yet another major event—Soccer legend Lionel Messi is coming for a pre-season game on Friday.

That’s why the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Executive Director Rob Higgins brought out the baby “GOATS.”

“The greatest player of all time. The GOAT will be here right in our own backyard,” said Higgins.

The stadium, which is now more than 26 years old, has hosted three Super Bowls.

Most recently, in 2021, when the Buccaneers won it on their home field.

But getting another Super Bowl to Tampa won’t be easy.

There are mega-modern stadiums in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Arizona.

Miami and New Orleans are mainstays. Each has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times.

“The Super Bowl conversation isn’t a monthly or weekly one. It’s a daily one. It’s the biggest and best and brightest of all the major events that we’ve been fortunate enough to bring to the community,” said Higgins.

The NFL has announced the next three Super Bowl sites:



Super Bowl LX: 2026 — Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

Super Bowl LXI: 2027 — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

Super Bowl LXII: 2028 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Beyond those dates, it is open.

New stadiums often get consideration for Super Bowls.

And new ones are coming to Nashville, Buffalo and Jacksonville.

The Carolina Panthers’ stadium will get an $800 million facelift.

Upgrades are likely needed at Raymond James but there is no plan or financing for it in place as of now.

“We need to make sure that every facet of our bid package and our ability to host is at the absolute top of its game and there’s no doubt Raymond James Stadium has been a phenomenal venue. Now we have to make sure it has every facet of it at the top of its game to be able to get our sixth Super Bowl,” said Higgins.

Tampa also appears close to finalizing a deal to host the College Football Playoff Championship game for the second time in 2029.