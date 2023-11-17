Tampa General Hospital's Transplant Institute paces nation in organ transplants in October

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa General Hospital's Transplant Institute performed the most organ transplants of any other hospital in the country with 86 organs transplanted in the month of October.

It's a process New Port Richey resident, Dennis Prater, is familiar with. After years of dealing with heart issues, Prater needed a transplant.

“My doctor referred me to Tampa General Hospital knowing that my heart was not going to last a whole lot longer,” Dennis Prater explained.

It’s a difficult process, but in 2018 Prater had a match. A new heart was waiting for him at TGH. While his family combed through anxious nerves, Prater said he's grateful to get another chance at life.

Hope Prater

"It was a such a great gift. The most important thing about the whole process of transplant is donors. You know, we have the technology, we have the medicines and all that, but what we need is donors. Without the donors, none of this works,” Prater exclaimed.

Donors helped TGH reach a milestone.

“We transplanted 86 patients in the month of October. It was the most of any transplant center in the nation,” Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy said.

He added there are a few misconceptions about becoming an organ donor.

“People, sometimes, are hesitant to sign up to be organ donors because they believe that at the end of their life, they may not get all of the care that they need. But, I'm here to dispel that myth. Healthcare professionals are here dedicated to save lives, and it's only after a life can't be saved, that we pursue organ donation so that we can save lives through transplantation,” Dr. Dhanireddy explained.

Like the Prater’s who said they wouldn’t be here together without the help of organ donors.

“We're very grateful because we've almost had six years with the heart transplant and we look forward to many, many more,” wife, Hope Prater, said.