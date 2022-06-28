Tampa firefighters battling 2-alarm fire in Bayshore district

TAMPA, Fla. — A two-alarm fire erupted at the Kansas Avenue Apartments on West Kansas Avenue in Tampa Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the initial call of a fire came in at 2:30 p.m. Neighbors told ABC Action News that lights flickered in the neighborhood right before they saw smoke coming from the building.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles coming from the complex in the Bayshore district as firefighters battled the blaze and worked to put out any hot spots. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the fire appears to have started on the roof of the complex.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. One person and a pet were evacuated from a building next door to the fire.

Tampa Fire Rescue said there was a real concern about firefighters and others dealing with the fire and the overall heat outside. ABC Action News' chief meteorologist Denis Phillips said the temperature was around 94 degrees with a heat index of 100 degrees.

Kansas Avenue and South Carolina Avenue were both temporarily shut down due to emergency crews working the scene.

