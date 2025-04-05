Tampa fire scorches 20 apartments, injures one: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning that injured one person and scorched about 20 units.

Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) responded to the structure fire at the Bay Colony Apartments on the 5000 block of East Colonial Drive at about 3:24 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story apartment building with heavy smoke and fire showing from a second-floor unit.

They entered the apartment but had to evacuate the unit as fire conditions worsened, TFR officials said.

A second alarm was requested bringing additional resources to the scene.

Crews began to extinguish the fire from the outside using several water hoses and a ladder.

The fire was under control within one hour and fifteen minutes, officials said.

Firefighters did a search of the affected units but didn’t find any residents inside. One person was evaluated on scene and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said

There were no other injuries reported.

TFR fire investigators were on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Approximately 20 apartments were damaged by the fire.

The American Red Cross was requested and working with families from the affected units.