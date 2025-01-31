Tampa deacon reflects on the tragedy and offers comfort after deadly plane crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — The news of the deadly plane crash in D.C. sent shock waves throughout the aviation community. Now, questions are growing about air safety in the wake of this tragedy, and many are wondering how this could have happened.

Local aviation experts said that air traffic control data and flight recording data will help to determine the cause.

According to the radio recordings, the air traffic controller at Reagan National Airport told the crew of the military helicopter to look out for the American Airlines jet that was about to cross its path.

The pilots of the military helicopter confirmed to controllers that they had the commercial airplane in sight and were avoiding it. Seconds later, the plane and helicopter crashed.

Bruce Bivins is the president of Air Traffic Control Future Operators, a training academy in Bartow. He said, “Initial report I would say the helicopter pilot missed the air traffic controllers. Maybe he didn’t have the aircraft in sight. Maybe he thought he did. Maybe he had another one in sight.”

Meanwhile, the National Safety Board is leading a probe into the collision.

Sheldon Johnson, an aviation security specialist, said, “They want to know what happened in those last seconds. Last thirty, ten, two seconds, then on impact. They want to determine if there was any possibility of anything mechanical that possibly could've occurred. They also want to determine if there were any external forces."

As the investigation unfolds, many are remembering the deadly crash in that same area more than 40 years ago.

In 1982 Air Florida Flight 90 was flying from Reagan Washington National Airport to Fort Lauderdale. Its engine stalled shortly after take off. The Boeing 737 hit an overpass before crashing into the river. More than 70 people were killed that day. Among those who died were Joe Krsanowski's family members. You may know him as “Beacon Joe” at the Tampa International Airport.

He said, "I had my own experience when dealing with a tragedy... perhaps I could be of help to people if they have...I don't want to deal with crashes.. we don't want to have any more crashes... but when people have difficulties. And so, that kind of led me to say, let me take a look around and see if this ministry would be someplace where I could be of service."

Deacon Joe comforts people at the airport who may be flying to a funeral or anyone going through a hard time. He said people do not have to be religious to go to him. He is happy to help anyone in need.