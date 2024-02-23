Tampa Connect Fashion Week plans local fashion show

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Connect Fashion Week is preparing to host a big Tampa Bay fashion show in March.

The show will feature local fashion designers.

The Tampa Connect Fashion Week (TCFW) aims to celebrate and uplift the Tampa Bay community.

TCFW told ABC Action News they plan to include and showcase those who have often been overlooked in the fashion world. They are dedicated to providing platforms and opportunities to build careers, support collective healing, and promote community building and unison. They add that they hope this will change the trajectory of the fashion industry.

