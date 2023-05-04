Tampa city leaders consider buying back Memorial Park Cemetery for $100K

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The fight to save a historic African American Cemetery in East Tampa continues after the city lost the land to a developer who outbid the city.

Thursday, the city council will discuss buying back Memorial Park Cemetery for $100,000.

That chunk of money would come from the city general fund, meaning taxpayer dollars.

People who have family members laid to rest at the cemetery tell ABC Action News the land is priceless.

The fight could all come to a close on Thursday if Tampa city leaders finalize the deal and move forward with buying back the land where thousands of people, mostly African Americans, are buried.

The city maintained the property when the owner of the cemetery died about three years ago. When the estate wouldn’t deed the cemetery to the city, leaders asked the city's attorneys to set it aside for foreclosure and bid on it in an auction.

In a surprise to the city and community, they were outbid. The land went to a property flipper for $18,000. The city said it didn't expect other bidders.

Since then, people have been fighting for the city to step up and get it back.

People who have family members buried there say they want to see the city take back ownership and preserve the dignity of the people laid to rest there.

The meeting to discuss the deal gets underway Thursday at 9 a.m.