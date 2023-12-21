Tampa City Council to discuss ordinance for citywide curfew at Thursday's meeting

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, at the Tampa City Council meeting, leaders will take on the idea of enforcing a citywide curfew with a first reading of the ordinance.

This comes after a deadly shooting in Ybor City during Halloween weekend. Police arrested and charged a 14-year-old.

The ordinance would prevent unaccompanied teens under the age of 16 from being out past 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on weekends and holidays.

Violations could come with a $50 fine.

Police said they’re dealing with an increase in teens committing crimes.

The idea of the curfew has been met with varying opinions.

Some people told ABC Action News that they support it and want officials to try to do something to lower the teen crime rate.

Other people don’t think this addresses the issue and will lead to more inequity in minority communities and unnecessary policing.

Thursday’s city council meeting begins at 9 a.m.