Tampa City Council blocks high-rise development on Bayshore after meeting goes past 3 a.m.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — In a meeting that ended in the early hours of Friday, the Tampa City Council rejected a plan for a high-rise development on Bayshore Boulevard overnight.

At nearly 4 a.m., council members voted 5-2 against the proposal after concerned residents showed up in droves to push back.

This is the second time the proposal was rejected. A 2023 meeting similarly drew a packed house.

Jake Cremer, a lawyer representing The Related Group, explained some of the key differences compared to last year's version of the plan.

“There are a lot of differences, so we’ve gone down from about 29 stories to 26,” Cremer said.

He added that the new proposal would have scaled back the size of the building to 42 units, whereas the original plan had 50.

Paula Perry, vice president of the Tampa Garden Club, said the building does not fit in with the neighborhood.

“This neighborhood of Bayshore Gardens is surrounded by townhomes and low-density housing, and it is just out of scale with the entire neighborhood,” she said.