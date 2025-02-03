Watch Now
Tampa-born rapper Doechii wins 'Best Rap Album' at Grammy Awards

She is now the third ever woman to win the award
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Doechii, center, performs during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Posted
and last updated

Tampa native Doechii just took home her very first Grammy Award.

The Blake High School graduate won "Best Rap Album" at the 67th Grammy Awards for her album "Alligator Bites Never Heal." She is only the third woman to win the award.

During her acceptance speech, she gave a shout-out to "the swamp," saying she "calls herself the swamp princess" because of her hometown pride.

"Tampa has so much talent. Labels, go to Tampa, there's talent there," she said.

ABC Action News caught up with Doechii when she returned to Florida last summer.

"It feels incredible. I love being back home, the weather, the highways, just the scenery," she said in 2024. "I think when I was younger, I romanticized my city a lot, and so it always feels like I know just like this fantasy. No other place feels better than my home."

Doechii is the first female rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, alongside big names like SZA and former labelmate Kendrick Lamar. Despite moving to Los Angeles, she still incorporates Bucs gear and 813 numbers into music videos that have garnered millions upon millions of streams.

