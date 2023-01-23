Tampa Bay Water Board to consider approving Segment B of South Hillsborough Pipeline project

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, The Tampa Bay Water Board will consider approving Segment B, the southern segment, for the new South Hillsborough Pipeline.

The board approved Segment A in August but deferred action on Segment B to allow Hillsborough County officials to have more time to review routes.

“Now the board will consider approval of Segment B, which connects Segment A near Fishhawk Boulevard, and head south to the county’s new point of connection near Balm and Balm Riverview Roads,” said Brandon Moore, Public Communications Manager for Tampa Bay Water.

After discussions with Hillsborough County, Tampa Bay Water is recommending the “blue” route, which, together with Segment A, represents the lowest cost route at $417 million.

Tampa Bay Water

The pipeline will be about 26 miles one and carry around 65 million gallons of water each day to southern Hillsborough County.

Southern Hillsborough County is one of the fastest-growing communities in Tampa Bay.

“If you live in Hillsborough County or if you work in Hillsborough County, you know that it’s growing and it’s growing fast. You see a lot of development. That growth means the need for new water, more water, drinking water,” said Moore.

The pipeline project is crucial to meeting the public’s drinking water needs.

With so much ongoing development, leaders said there won’t be enough drinking water in southern Hillsborough by 2028.

The new pipeline is expected to meet that demand.

“We are building the South Hillsborough pipeline to start from our treatment plant in Brandon, and it’s going to connect to the Hillsborough County Lithia Water Treatment Plant. Then also to a new point of connection south of that plant in southern Hillsborough County,” said Moore.

Construction will begin in late 2024 or early 2025 and be complete in 2028.