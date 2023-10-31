Tampa Bay tourism hits record level in 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Visit Tampa Bay said tourism in the last fiscal year was the best ever and brought in more than $1 billion in taxable hotel revenue to the area.

September, which completed the year, saw the tourist development tax hit $4.3 million, up 6.2% since last year. Visit Tampa Bay said the hotel taxable revenue hit $73 million, which was a 7.2% increase and occupancy increased to 63.7% in the final fiscal month of the year.

"It’s a remarkable display of collective effort. We take immense pride in acknowledging the continuous commitment of every individual in our industry, our valued partners, and our exceptional team for their instrumental role in achieving this major milestone,” said Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.

Overall, Visit Tampa Bayt said more than 26.7 million visitors came through the area in fiscal year 2023.