Tampa Bay school leaders hope to inspire college students to help fill teacher shortage

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Many school districts across the country are dealing with teacher shortages. Tampa Bay area school leaders are looking to inspire college students to help one day fill the gap.

Before they can lead a classroom, a group of aspiring teachers took a seat to learn for themselves.

“I think every child needs a champion too, someone to support them, and someone that will believe in them,” said Lauren VanFleet.

VanFleet is one of more than 200 teaching interns starting their journey with Hillsborough County Public Schools. The district spoke to VanFleet about her experience.

“I think this is a great county, and I’m super excited to be here,” said VanFleet.

The district said Superintendent Addison Davis spoke to the interns and offered each one of them positions when they finish their college careers.

School leaders pointed out that with the national teaching shortage, it's more important than ever to use college internships as a recruiting tool.

“It’s a great signal that we still have individuals that want to transition to be able to make a difference in our classrooms, and we’re so happy to be able to be in front of them today,” said Davis.

Hillsborough County Schools said the total number of teacher vacancies as of last week is 456, adding that they started out the year with more than 700 vacancies.

“Quite frankly, we have to do everything possible to get professionals in front of these kids,” said Rob Kriete, the President of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

Kriete said they need to equitably compensate teachers and staff professionals.

“When we have salaries that are compressed, people come and go in education,” said Kriete. “We need you here, and we need you to stay.”

School leaders are hoping these steps will help inspire, recruit, and retain the next generation of teachers.

"The ability to shape young people and to love on them and care for them from all backgrounds and different walks of life is so vital,” said VanFleet.