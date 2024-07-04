Tampa Bay residents with family on Caribbean Islands in path of Hurricane Beryl plan relief drive

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Beryl continues its path of destruction as a powerful storm, people in the Tampa Bay area who have family on different Caribbean Islands are trying to rally support for their loved ones.

“The first prep that they do is they pray,” said Andrew Ashmeade, who is originally from Jamaica.

Hurricane Beryl left loved ones in the Tampa Bay area anxiously waiting to hear how family back home weathered the storm.

“My brother and my sister still live there, and all my friends, most of them are still living in Jamaica,” said Ashmeade.

Ashmeade owns the Jerk Hut, which has been around for 30 years.

ABC Action News spoke with him as his family and friends were getting ready for the storm heading toward Jamaica on Wednesday.

“Extremely nervous because you don’t have the amount of resources that we have in a big country like America,” said Ashmeade. “So if the power goes out, it’s not going to be this week that they put it back on or whatever. The water goes out, it’s going to be a long time.”

It was a familiar feeling for folks who call different countries impacted by the storm home.

Terrence Wilson is originally from Grenada.

“It’s very terrifying, but I know that Grenada and Carriacou, Petite Martinique, we all are resilient people,” said Wilson. “We are very strong people. We know how to survive.”

Evelyn Joyce Forteau is from Carriacou.

“Carriacou, we lost 97 percent of the island,” said Forteau. “The smaller island, which is Petite Martinique, is flattened. They lost everything.”

Both Wilson and Forteau are with Patriots and Friends of Grenada.

They’re planning to host a hurricane relief drive that starts this Friday with the Jerk Hut off Fowler Avenue in Tampa as a drop-off location.

“They can bring anything non-perishable,” said Forteau. “We’re doing clothes, batteries, food stuff, especially for the babies.”

Despite the devastation, people here know those impacted will bounce back.

“We’re going to be alright,” said Ashmeade. “It’s kind of like the whole mantra of the Jamaican people. No matter what happens, we’re going to be alright.”