Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sensory area offered during Ybor PRIDE parade

Centennial Park marked as quiet space
San Francisco Pride
Jeff Chiu/AP
Picture of a pride flag in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Pride
Posted at 3:40 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 15:40:12-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The PRIDE parade in Ybor City will feature something new this year to welcome everyone. A sensory area will be established at Centennial Park that sits about two blocks away from 7th Avenue.

Jackie Simpson is helping spread the word about the area to make sure everyone can attend the fun.

"It's just a way for our members who are a little neurodivergent to kind of step back and take a break and get back out there into pride," Simpson said.

A park ranger will be at the sensory area throughout the day.

"PRIDE is going to be on 7th avenue so this is enough space where it's away from all the noise and everything and we are going to be providing earbuds and water. There's no time limit. It's just nice and easy going and you can come and take a break and then when you're ready you can get back out there and participate again," Simpson said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!