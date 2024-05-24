Tampa Bay man who survived heart attack meets Good Samaritan who helped save his life

BRANDON, Fla. — On Friday, a man who survived a heart attack met the Good Samaritan who helped save his life.

Just a few days before Christmas, Drew Overlee did what he normally would: go for a run.

“I don’t remember anything but a beep, [then] bang,” said Overlee.

Along Bloomingdale Avenue near Brandon, Overlee dropped to the ground, collapsing from a heart attack.

“I happened to be in the parking lot. I was eating lunch. I look up because I had seen him run past my car a couple minutes prior to me looking up,” said 27-year-old Jake O’Brien. “When I looked up, he was incapacitated on the sidewalk.”

O’Brien ran over to help.

“911 instructed us to do CPR on him, so I started doing CPR,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien learned CPR a few years ago, and in the moment, he didn’t hesitate.

Soon, first responders arrived on scene.

“I’m not anybody special,” said O’Brien. “Anybody that knew CPR could’ve done the same thing in the same exact situation.”

Overlee woke up at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where a few days later, he celebrated his 64th birthday.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital



“There’s no words for it. Trust me,” said Overlee. “There are literally no words to thank someone for saving your life.”

Overlee had never met the man who helped save his life, until Friday. It was months later and he was stronger than ever when they reunited for the first time.

Paramedic Lt. Tobi Porter, who was right around the corner with the ambulance and arrived within minutes, underscored the importance of knowing CPR.

“It took six minutes for fire rescue to arrive on scene, so that means Jake did CPR on Drew for six minutes,” said Porter. “When you start CPR, it allows us the minutes we need to arrive in time and to continue that live-saving measure.”

O’Brien will tell you he doesn’t feel like a hero, instead pointing to the first responders and hospital workers who save lives every day without many thanks.

But still to one person, he’s grateful to all of his heroes who gave him a second lease on life.

“You can say thank you 1,000 times, you can give them a million hugs, but there is something so bonding and so special about that moment,” said Overlee. “Him and I, no matter if I ever see him again, which I hope to, we’re going to go out to dinner, I hope. He’s here forever.”