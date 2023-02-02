Tampa Bay brewery serving up seltzer to shine light on pink tax

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area brewery wants to shine a light on an issue affecting the price of products geared toward women, and it’s all for a good cause.

Creativity is always brewing at 7venth Sun Brewery. Devon Kreps, the President and General Manager, will tell you every day is different.

“We wanted to make a point while we were doing it,” said Kreps.

Their point was to bring attention to the issue of the "pink tax." The concept often refers to the practice of charging higher prices for goods and services marketed to women, like razors.

“It’s incredibly frustrating and unfair, and on top of that, we’re still on average, being paid less, so we’re getting paid less, and we’re paying more for goods,” said Kreps. “That’s nuts.”

The team then had an idea to create a pair of hard seltzers: the Pink Tax and the Blue Tax. Both are identical in flavor but different colors and the blue will cost people more.

“The Blue Tax, in our case, we’re going to charge more for that product, and 100 percent of that extra money will go towards the Pink Boots Society,” said Kreps. “In addition to that, both products, a portion of the proceeds will also go.”

“The entire beer industry is already the boy’s club, so we need one too,” said Alexandria Gray.

Gray is with the Pink Boots Society-Florida chapter, an organization aimed at inspiring and encouraging women and non-binary individuals in the industry.

“If we’re just paying to have our razors look pretty, I think that we should just probably switch over and just start using the stuff that does the exact same thing. It’s just a different color,” said Gray.

The brewery points out that anyone of the legal drinking age can buy either drink regardless of gender identity. The hard seltzers will be available at both 7venth Sun locations in Tampa and Dunedin on Feb. 10.