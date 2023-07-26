Tampa Bay area students share big ideas during pitch competition

TAMPA, Fla. — It takes a lot to get up in front of a group of people and share a business idea, but a handful of students did just that in a Shark Tank-style presentation of their thoughts on new inventions or ideas that can change the world.

Ashika Banks, a Tampa Bay Tech High School senior, was one of those students.

"I was never really a good public speaker, but it has gotten better since I've been here,” said Banks.

About 50 students attending the Young Leaders of Tomorrow training were asked the question: “What are new business ideas/inventions that can change the world?”

Students then pitched their ideas to a panel of judges Wednesday afternoon.

"My pitch is going to be talking about “2U4U,” which is a mobile clinic that targets low-income families, elderly, the ones that are aging at home,” said Banks.

For a third year, the CDC of Tampa said students have learned and networked side by side with local entrepreneurs and business leaders during the CareerSource Tampa Bay Summer Hires program, which is facilitated by the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa (CDC of Tampa).

"Our goal is really to empower our students to be an active not just role model, but a model for their community so that they can see that a small idea can turn into a giant business,” said Alexandria Andrade, the Youth Coordinator with the CDC of Tampa.

The students banded together using critical-thinking skills, strategic planning, and creativity to come up with their ideas.

“It helps to make you more confident. It helps to better your life in general,” said Banks.

Leaders hope the students walked away with confidence in their ability to collaborate.

"There's hope in an idea, and with their idea, understanding that if they work hard, they're dedicated to it, passionate about it, and they have effective communication skills, that they can do anything,” said Tonya Wright, the Economic Development Chair of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Tampa Alumnae Chapter.