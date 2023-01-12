Tampa Bay area former coach, friend honor memory after death of University of Idaho student

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been two months since the murders of four University of Idaho students. While the country closely follows what plays out in court, people who knew the victims continue to honor their memories.

“Xana was just the spark that ignited our team,” said Todd McLean.

McLean is one of the owners of Apollo Beach Gymnastics Academy. He was also Xana Kernodle’s former gymnastics coach when they had a gym back in Idaho.

Kernodle was one of the four University of Idaho students found dead in November.

“It felt like getting kicked in the stomach, just having an emptiness inside,” said McLean.

McLean was the talented gymnast’s coach for about six years.

“Just if you spent five minutes with her, you would’ve fallen in love with her,” said McLean. “She just loved everybody. She was so witty, so funny. She would’ve drawn you in.”

"She was just the funniest person,” said Sydney Gribnitz, McLean’s daughter. “If you were with her, you were laughing the whole time, and that’s just the kind of person she was.”

Gribnitz was Kernodle’s childhood best friend.

“I was here actually working, and we found out it was her,” said Gribnitz. “And then I coached. I was a hot mess all night, watching the girl's cause; it’s kind of like watching me and Xana’s relationship, the relationships they have with each other.”

McLean said their team this year decided to dedicate their upcoming season in her honor.

They’re also going to fundraise money to go toward the Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment. The team is looking for people to pledge money to any gymnast who scores a 9.0 or better this year, just like Kernodle always did.

The team plans to award the first-ever Xana Kernodle Inspiration Award to the most inspirational athlete of this season.

“She was just a light,” said Gribnitz. “If she walked into a room, she lit it up.”