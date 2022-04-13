Tampa-based nonprofit Project Dynamo rescues 60, including 5 surrogates in Ukraine

TAMPA, Fla. — A nonprofit based in Tampa continues to rescue people in Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

Project Dynamo said on Wednesday its latest rescue included 60 people, with five women among them who are acting as surrogates for Americans. They also rescued 40 children and 15 adults.

In total, the nonprofit said it took 30 hours to complete the latest rescues. The nonprofit said this is its fifth successful rescue operation of pregnant Ukrainian surrogate mothers and over a dozen surrogate babies with biological parents from the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

The group said the evacuees were rescued by Project Dynamo members near Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson, Nickolaev, and Kakhovka. They were then taken to a safe location within Ukraine dubbed "Club DYNAMO."

"Club DYNAMO is one of the DYNAMO facilities, which has been used as a secure lay-over location before moving evacuees out of the country established during the opening hours of the war. It is also being used as a safe site where surrogates can remain until they are either able to deliver their babies or be transported to other safe locations far from the Russian offensive and Ukrainian counter-offensives which has displaced millions of civilians," a press release said.

According to the nonprofit, the surrogates are legally unable to leave Ukraine before they give birth.

“We’re just relieved these missions were successful and with all involved safely out of harm’s way,” said Bryan Stern, co-founder of Project DYNAMO. “As indiscriminate attacks injuring and killing scores of civilians are increasing, these rescues of civilians, including pregnant surrogates, are becoming even more imperative and more difficult given the dynamic threat environment.”

Project Dynamo said it has more than 100 additional surrogates who have applied for evacuation but are still stuck in cities throughout Ukraine.

The nonprofit said to date its rescued more than 400 people from the war-torn country.

Since the Russian invasion, Project Dynamo said it has received more than 15,00 requests for evacuation from American, British, Canadian, French, Romanian, Ukrainian, Nigerian, Mexican, Israeli, and Afghan citizens and residents, as well as citizens and residents from other European nations.