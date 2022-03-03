Project DYNAMO latest Ukraine evacuations include a pregnant woman

TAMPA, FLA. — A Tampa-based non-profit, Project DYNAMO, said team members and evacuees have safely crossed the border into Romania.

The non-profit rescued evacuees on three buses. The latest evacuation including a pregnant woman, a dog, and cat,

The evacuees include: American citizens, lawful permanent residents of the United States, and people from France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Nigeria, Poland, Romania, and Afghanistan.

"The desperation piece is the big part and also the loss. People are whittled down to a backpack and a carry-on bag if they’re lucky if they’re really lucky. Most don’t even have that so it’s terrible to leave behind all of your personal stuffs, down to your socks," said Bryan Stern, co-founder of Project DYNAMO.

Project DYNAMO is currently conducting its sixth mission. Stern said at least 8,500 people have requested help from the non-profit to evacuate. Stern said people may request by visiting the nonprofit's website.

"The desperation you can cut it with a chainsaw, everywhere you go. You go to get gas, there’s lines, you get money, no money. You go to the supermarket, there’s no food," said Stern.

The non-profit relies on donations to complete these rescue missions.

"Every penny goes to a rescue mission. It's really that easy," he said.

"It's the best work I’ve ever done, but it’s also the hardest work, I’ve ever done," he added.

For more information on Project DYNAMO, visit projectdynamo.org.

