Project DYNAMO rescues premature babies from Ukraine

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa-based nonprofit, Project DYNAMO, has rescued three premature babies from Ukraine.

The nonprofit safely transported the babies, including twins, to Poland.

Project Dynamo The Tampa-based nonprofit, Project DYNAMO, has rescued three premature babies from Ukraine, including a set of twins.

Bryan Stern, the co-founder of Project Dynamo, said the mission was dangerous, and that it was also snowing as they drove.

"We got to the hospital. The father got to see his sons for the first time. It was a pretty epic moment, pretty epic, got to say definitely emotional for everybody," said Stern.

The babies were transported in incubators by ambulance. The rescue team included two doctors, two neonatal specialists, a nurse and a Ukrainian ambulance crew.

Project Dynamo

"I cherish these moments with these people, every single one. I’ve made friends from all over the world from all walks of life doing this stuff and this one was definitely just an over-the-top special moment. Three premature babies from two countries," said Stern.

To date, about 150 people have been rescued by Project Dynamo in 14 missions. Stern said at least 14,000 people have requested help from the nonprofit to leave Ukraine.

The nonprofit relies on donations to complete these rescue missions.

"In order to save lives, we need generosity," said Stern.

For more information on Project DYNAMO, visit projectdynamo.org.

