Tampa barbershop gives out free backpacks and haircuts

TAMPA, Fla. — A local barbershop in Tampa gave away free backpacks and haircuts as children head back to school this week.

Kyle West, the owner of Plan A Barbers, said he wanted to give back to the community.

He opened the barbershop on West Waters Avenue in August 2020.

"I feel it's right, you know. We get a lot from the community so it's only right to give back. They have supported us. We've been open a year through a hard time," said Kyle West.

Brianna Tillman took her child to get a haircut. Her son is starting Kindergarten at a Hillsborough County Public School. She said her son will be wearing a mask.

"Woodson has a great standard when it comes to keeping the students and staff safe," said Tillman. "He'll be wearing a mask and he'll be going to school on campus."

Hillsborough County Public Schools announced children will be required to wear a face-covering until at least Sept. 3. Parents and guardians may opt their child out of wearing a face covering or mask. Parents who do not want their child to wear a mask need to fill out the "HCPS Mask Opt-Out" form.

Plan A Barbers planned to give away 50 free backpacks on Sunday. The event started at 10 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. Children also received a free haircut.

