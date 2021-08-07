Hillsborough schools to require masks, but parents can opt-out their kids

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County announced on Saturday that masks will be required in schools, however, parents will be able to fill out a form to opt-out their kids.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Hillsborough County Public Schools will require face coverings as a mitigation measure as we begin the 2021-22 academic year, but will allow parents or guardians to opt their child out of wearing a face covering or mask. (1/4) — Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) August 7, 2021

The superintendent also released a statement on Saturday, August 7.

"Based on new feedback provided by board members and to avoid a last minute decision next week for families, I am announcing today that Hillsborough County Public Schools will require face coverings as a mitigation measure for the start of the 2021-22 academic year but will allow parents or guardians to opt their child out from wearing a face-covering or mask. This decision means we are canceling the Special Called Board Meeting previously scheduled on Monday."

This requirement for masks will continue until September 3.

Parents will receive an email with the HCPS Mask Opt-Out Form. So parents who do not want their child to wear a mask must complete a form for each child.

